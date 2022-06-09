Amaechi Congratulates Tinubu On Winning APC Presidential Primaries As Vice President Osinbajo Keeps Silent

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential hopefuls including Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

Nigeria’s former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.
 
On Wednesday, Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential hopefuls including Amaechi who garnered 316 votes.

While giving his victory speech at Eagle Square, the venue of the APC primary, the former Lagos governor had asked other stakeholders in the party to join hands with him in defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election in 2023.
 
In a letter addressed to Tinubu, Ameachi said he would give him the needed support to ensure his victory in the 2023 presidential election.
 
“Congratulations on your well-deserved victory at the APC Presidential Convention held on 07 – 08 June 2022 and extend my best wishes as you prepare for the 2023 Presidential Elections. 
 
“I am confident that your victory will re-energize the progressive ideals of our great party APC, buttressed by your mission of a Common Sense Revolution which led to the defeat of PDP in the 2015 general elections. 
 
“As you embark on this historic journey, I wish to assure you of my commitment to your success at the polls in 2023 and ultimately look forward to providing the necessary support to ensure that we develop a prosperous country for all Nigerians,” Amaechi said.
 
Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is yet to officially react to Tinubu’s victory 24 hours after the conclusion of the exercise.
 
Osinbajo, who was one of the leading aspirants in the presidential primary election, had 235 votes. Tinubu had on Wednesday during the exercise snubbed the Vice President before the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.
Osinbajo served as Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Lagos when Tinubu was the state governor between 1999 and 2007.
Many supporters of Tinubu had criticised Osinbajo for contesting the presidential ticket of the APC with his former boss.
Tinubu had also claimed he nominated Osinbajo as President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015, as part of the political bargaining that led to the formation of APC.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC’s Choice Of Physically Unfit Tinubu Shows It Has Worse Agenda For Nigeria After Buhari’s Tenure – Nigerians In Diaspora Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former Kebbi Governor, Adamu Aliero Dumps Ruling APC for PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As National Working Committee Orders Rerun Of Governorship Primaries In Benue Council Areas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu Loses ADC Presidential Ticket After Boasting To Face Atiku, Others In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Responsible For Ondo State Catholic Church Attack – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ruling APC’s Choice Of Physically Unfit Tinubu Shows It Has Worse Agenda For Nigeria After Buhari’s Tenure – Nigerians In Diaspora Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former Kebbi Governor, Adamu Aliero Dumps Ruling APC for PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
18 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest 10 Supervisors Of Exams Body, WAEC In Lagos, Kano For Malpractices
0 Comments
22 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As National Working Committee Orders Rerun Of Governorship Primaries In Benue Council Areas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections South-East Traders In Alaba, Other Lagos Areas, Attacked, Denied From Registering For Voter Cards
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police To Deploy Over 17,000 Personnel For Ekiti Governorship Election
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Meningitis Outbreak Kills 65 Residents In Jigawa
0 Comments
14 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Government Declares Monday Public Holiday For Democracy Day
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad