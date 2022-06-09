Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers

Angry youths protested at the palace, demanding the government to reveal the identities of those arrested

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

Residents of Owo Town in Ondo State have stormed the Olowo's place over suspected arrests of terrorists who attacked St Francis Catholic church on Sunday.

SaharaReporters learnt that angry youths protested at the palace, demanding the government to reveal the identities of those arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of over 38 Christians in Owo.

Owo residents threatened that if the government failed to return the criminals back to Owo town from Akure where arrested criminals were allegedly kept tomorrow, they would not stop from creating scenes at the place.

SaharaReporters had reported on Sunday that suspected terrorists attacked a church in Ondo State, with a yet-to-be-ascertained number of people killed while scores were injured.

The incident was said to have occurred at St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

SaharaReporters gathered that the church is behind Olowo of Owo palace.

Many members of the congregation were shot and slaughtered.

One of the videos of the incident obtained by SaharaReporters shows that children were also killed in the attack.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, on her mobile line were not successful as she did not pick up. She also did not reply to a text message sent to her.

