Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, said it has arrested 187 suspected internet fraudsters in various locations in Imo and Lagos states.

While the commission arrested 47 in different locations in Owerri, the Imo State Capital, 140 were arrested in separate sting operations at popular hotels, Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar and De Butlers, in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The suspects according to the EFCC's Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren in statement, on Thursday, were arrested on Wednesday by the operatives of the Enugu and Lagos offices of the commission.

He said there arrests were made possible following an actionable intelligence received by the commission on their alleged internet fraud-related activities.

Uwujaren gave some of the names of the suspects as: Emenalo Ugochukwu, Eric Chukwuemeka, Uzoma Zebulon Chidera, Ogbuefi Charles, James Joshua Ugochukwu, Nwagbo Junior, Oguike Ifeanyichukwu, Chika Chenya, Bright Iwueze, Chinwendu Okoh, bright Iwu Chinecherem.

"Nkemakolam Ololoh, Iwuanyanwu Bright, Obi Ifeanyichukwu, Ikwumelu Chiemelie, Chidinma E. Epemandu, Obiajunwa Eustius, Duru Joseph, Nwaru Camillus, Nwaru JohnPaul, Victor Chinaza and Emmanuel Akuakolam.

"Others are; Nkemjika Kelechi, Onuoha Franklin, Zion Elias, Chukwuemeka Nwaogu, Ikwumelu Ebuka, Nwaneri John, Ikwumelu Chibuike, Chinedu Success, Nwoke Michael Chinaza, Derrick Amaechi, Ndunaga Ifeanyi, Egeonu Tochi, Onwuzurike Leonard, Uwawuike Chijioke Macdonald, Omere Ifeanyi, Okereke Udoochukwu, Okeke Chukwudi, Ngoka Chukwuka, Obiajunwa Macdonald, Izuka Bierechi, Ajaps Chidera, Onyeze Kelechi, Boladele Awoluwapo, Fabian Ejebu and Ikeh Joseph.

"Items recovered from them include several mobile phones, laptops, one Toyota Camry with registration number KUJ 316 BP, one Lexus ES350 with registration number MMA 885 AC, one Lexus IS250 with registration number ABC 821 GY, a Toyota Sienna with registration APP 427, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KWU 43 AA, one Lexus ES330 with registration number YAB 411 CD and one Toyota Avalon with registration number RLU 767 IV."

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

