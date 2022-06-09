BREAKING: Sowore Steps Down As AAC National Party Chairman

Sowore, who made this known during the party’s national convention in Abuja, noted that the process of stabilising the party would commence before the convention to elect another chairman.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 09, 2022

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore on Thursday stepped down as the Chairman of the African Action Congress (AAC).

 

Sowore, who made this known during the party’s national convention in Abuja, noted that the process of stabilising the party would commence before the convention to elect another chairman.

Sowore affirmed that other parties have elected their own “thieves”, stressing AAC must elect its own “police”.

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja had affirmed Sowore as the substantive Chairman of the AAC last Thursday.

 

Sowore had in an appeal marked CA/A/812/2019 challenged a High Court judgment delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo declaring a Nigerian government usurper, Leonard Nzenwa, as the Acting Chairman of the party.

 

 

Sowore had also prayed the court through his lawyer, who is also the National Legal Adviser of the party, Inibehe Effiong, to set aside the judgment of the lower court and grant all the reliefs sought by the appellant.

 

Delivering judgement in the appeal last Thursday on behalf of the three-man panel, Justice A.J Adah, held that the lower court had no jurisdiction to meddle in the internal affairs of the party.

 

The court also struck out the suit filed by Nzenwa, which was the basis upon which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) accorded him recognition as Acting Chairman of the party.

 

The court, therefore, set aside the judgment of the lower court recognising Nzenwa as acting Chairman.

 

The court further awarded the sum of N200,000 damages against Nzenwa in favour of Sowore.

 

It would be recalled that Nzenwa had secretly obtained a judgment from the FCT High Court on June 19, 2019, to the effect that Sowore had been suspended as the National Chairman of the party alongside Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Malcom Fabiyi.

 

In the said case, neither Sowore nor AAC nor INEC was joined as a party to the suit yet the High Court entered judgment against Sowore which was used by Leonard and his sponsors to truncate the petition filed by the party’s candidate in the 2019 Rivers State governorship election against the reelection of Governor Nyesom Wike.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC’s Choice Of Physically Unfit Tinubu Shows It Has Worse Agenda For Nigeria After Buhari’s Tenure – Nigerians In Diaspora Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former Kebbi Governor, Adamu Aliero Dumps Ruling APC for PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As National Working Committee Orders Rerun Of Governorship Primaries In Benue Council Areas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu Loses ADC Presidential Ticket After Boasting To Face Atiku, Others In 2023 Elections
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity ISWAP Terrorists Responsible For Ondo State Catholic Church Attack – Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ruling APC’s Choice Of Physically Unfit Tinubu Shows It Has Worse Agenda For Nigeria After Buhari’s Tenure – Nigerians In Diaspora Group
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Former Kebbi Governor, Adamu Aliero Dumps Ruling APC for PDP
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Police Arrest 10 Supervisors Of Exams Body, WAEC In Lagos, Kano For Malpractices
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Crisis Deepens As National Working Committee Orders Rerun Of Governorship Primaries In Benue Council Areas
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections South-East Traders In Alaba, Other Lagos Areas, Attacked, Denied From Registering For Voter Cards
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police To Deploy Over 17,000 Personnel For Ekiti Governorship Election
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Meningitis Outbreak Kills 65 Residents In Jigawa
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Government Declares Monday Public Holiday For Democracy Day
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad