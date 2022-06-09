Buhari To Address Nigerians On Sunday

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, who made this known on Thursday morning during a briefing at a radio house in Abuja, said the President’s speech would be part of activities to mark the 2022 Democracy Day celebrations.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 09, 2022

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari will be addressing the nation at 7 am on Sunday through a live broadcast.

 

Channels TV reports that Mr. President’s national broadcast will be centred on Democracy Day which will be fully celebrated on June 12th.

 

Other activities marking the celebration as listed by the minister include a public lecture at the National Mosque, Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday and Jumat prayers on the same date and venue.

That would be followed by the President’s address on Sunday morning and a church service at the National Christian Centre, Abuja at 3 p.m.

 

Also, there will be a Democracy Day parade at the Eagle Square, Abuja on Monday morning, June 13.

 

However, the information and culture minister did not specify whether there will be a public holiday on Monday. Rather, he said it is only the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who has the power to announce whether that would hold or not.

 

saharareporters, new york

