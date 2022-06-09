Former Kebbi Governor, Adamu Aliero Dumps Ruling APC for PDP

Former Governor of Kebbi state and serving federal lawmaker, Adamu Aliero has dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).



The former FCT minister made this known on Thursday, stating that his decision was influenced by his commitment to satisfying the needs of his loyalists across the state.

He said, “I, Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, people of my constituency, that is Kebbi Central and my teeming supporters from across Kebbi state have resolved to defect from APC to PDP due to the injustices we endured in our former party, APC.



“Those in support of my political ideology were deceived and treated unjustly, hence the need for us to leave the party for another political party where we feel we shall be accommodated and treated justly.”



Adamu was elected governor of Kebbi State in Nigeria as a member of the PDP in 1999.



He was re-elected in 2003 for a second four-year term and was one of only four incumbent All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) governors to maintain their positions.



He left the ANPP and joined the PDP in February 2007. He contested the April 2007 general elections for the Senate and won under the banner of the PDP. He is currently the member representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate.



He has been switching from one party to the other. For example, he defected to PDP after spending about a year in Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in early 2012.

He later moved from PDP to APC in 2014.