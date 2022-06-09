Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot

The alleged $3million was paid to intensify the lobbying of senior PDP officials including the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and General Aliyu Gusau.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

A civic group, the Delta Central for Integrity and Good Governance (DCIGG) has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate the alleged payment of $3million bribe by the Delta State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to lobby for the Vice President slot of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

According to the group, the alleged $3million was paid to intensify the lobbying of senior PDP officials including the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and General Aliyu Gusau. Delta Governor Ifeanyi Okowa

 

The group alleged that the Delta Governor paid $1million to the PDP National Chairman, and $2million to Gusau.

The money, the group claimed, was meant to influence key decision makers whom Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s flag bearer and his team may likely consult before arriving at a concrete and acceptable person.

It was gathered that while the PDP chairman, Ayu is supposed to use part of the $1million to lobby members of the inner circle of the National Working Committee, Gusau is expected to use part of the $2million to lobby Northern elders.

The DCIGG, in a statement signed by Comrade Stanley Oshiovorie, called on the EFCC to save the people of Delta State and recover the $3million being shared among PDP leaders in the name of allocating VP slot to the Delta State Governor.

The group said, “It is the Delta people's money and it must be recovered. Instead of using our state money for development, they are using it for the highest bidder."

"The money was part of the cash set aside by Okowa to use for his earlier planned presidential ambition after he decided not to run for the Senate. Okowa recently boasted that only God could stop him from becoming Atiku’s running mate."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics ADC Presidential Primary Result Disappointing But God Will Lead Me – Moghalu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police React To Alleged Attacks On South-East Traders In Lagos During Registration For Voter Cards
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Ukraine Invasion: Two British Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatists For Fighting Against Russia
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad