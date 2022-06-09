ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing

Militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād, have killed at least 23 metal scavengers along Boboshe village in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Metal scavengers mostly comprise young males who go about especially at dumpsites in search of metals which eventually get recycled.

Several bullet injuries were seen on the bodies of the deceased who have been buried according to Islamic rites.

They were said to have gone in search of scrap metals on Monday but were ambushed by the ISWAP fighters.

Two people escaped the attack while seven others remain missing, a military source told SaharaReporters.

Recently, about 30 scavengers were also killed by the terror group in Jarawa village, Kala Balge LGA of the state.

Kala Balge which borders Cameroon Republic is 150km away from Maiduguri, the Borno Capital.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have become more ferocious in recent times.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency has been largely defeated and it frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.