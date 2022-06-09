ISWAP Terrorists Responsible For Ondo State Catholic Church Attack – Nigerian Government

Gunmen had on Sunday attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many parishioners dead.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

The Nigerian government says the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād is responsible for the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola disclosed this on Thursday while briefing State House Correspondents after the National Security Council meeting in Abuja.

Gunmen had on Sunday attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many parishioners dead and several others injured.

Aregbesola said that security agencies, particularly the police, had been directed to apprehend the terrorists.

The minister equally noted that the attack had no ethnic-religious connection as he asserted ISWAP activity was unrelated to any religious doctrines.

The minister stated that the council was also worried about killings in the name of blasphemy and had directed the security agencies to go after perpetrators of both incidents that occurred in Sokoto State and Abuja recently.

He added that enough security measures have been put in place ahead of the Ekiti State gubernatorial election taking place on June 18, 2022.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that ISWAP claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabba as the terror group kept moving towards the Southern part of Nigeria.

The community is about 95 kilometres and less than two hours to Owo in Ondo State where over 50 worshippers were recently killed during an attack by gunmen on St Francis Catholic Church.

Several videos on social media had showed victims being killed and lying on the church floor in the pool of their own blood.

An eyewitness said that the terrorists were throwing “bombs and shooting” at the same time.

He said about 25 persons were taken to the hospital while about 50 people are feared dead.

According to him, when the gunmen stormed the church, they shot many people in the leg, and others at different parts of the body.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari Should Personally Lead Peace Talks With Us To End Insecurity —Bandit Leader Says In Video
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity 18-Year-Old Kills Nursing Mother, Baby After Failed Rape Attempt In Adamawa
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kill 6 Northerners In Ondo Three Days After Terrorist Attack On Church
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: How Nigerian Security Agencies Ignored Intel On Bandits’ Planned Attack On Abuja-Kaduna Train
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police React To Alleged Attacks On South-East Traders In Lagos During Registration For Voter Cards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ukraine Invasion: Two British Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatists For Fighting Against Russia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad