Meningitis Outbreak Kills 65 Residents In Jigawa

He said the problem started around April and has since worsened with the increase in the rate of infections and death.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

No fewer than 65 persons have been reported dead from the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) in Jigawa State.

Daily Trust reports that the majority of the victims are children below eleven years of age.

Meningitis PM NEWS

Some of the villages said to record a high rate of cases in the state include; Mele, Dungundun, Kanya Arewa and Dantanoma villages in Babura; Gumel, Maigatari and Suletankarkar Local Government Areas in Jigawa North West.

According to Malam Alkasim Yakubu, the village head of Dungundun, at least 19 children have died from the disease. He said, “We lost 19 people in this village, the majority were children.”

He said the problem started around April and has since worsened with the increase in the rate of infections and death.

Yakubu further stated, “19 died, 2 people lost their sense of hearing and it was shocking to us as we have never experienced such disaster. We took the patients to Danladin Gumel health post where some died there, while some of the other victims died at home before being taken to hospital. Some of them were also referred to Gumel General Hospital.”

Also speaking, the village head of Mele village in Gumel Local Government Area, Malam Yusuf Ahmad said, “21 people died and over 30 cases recovered.”

While the village head of Kanya Arewa in Babura Local Government Area, Alhaji Akilu Dawaki stated that the disease had led to the death of 19 people in his domain where over 70 cases had been recorded.

According to him, “What helps us in controlling the disease was that we locally established an isolation centre and move the patients.”

The outbreak of the disease in Jigawa began last month and the case worsened in Nigeria/Niger republic border local government areas in the state.

The state epidemiologist, in the Ministry of Health, Malam Samaila Mahmud confirmed the outbreak.

He said, “The record available in the ministry indicated that 65 people have so far died, 257 cases recorded in 18 out of 27 local government areas of the state.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Strike: Patients In Ondo Hospitals Cry Out For Doctors
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: Lagos Confirms 2 People That Came In Contact With Dead Liberian Victim Down With Fever
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion The Ameyo Adadevoh I knew By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Heartbroken For Liberia By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH West African Travelers Limited To 5 Airports In The US
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive Community Protests Government Hospital, After Death Of Detained Patient
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police React To Alleged Attacks On South-East Traders In Lagos During Registration For Voter Cards
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ukraine Invasion: Two British Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatists For Fighting Against Russia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad