Nigerian Government Declares Monday Public Holiday For Democracy Day

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

As part of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, the Nigerian Government on Thursday declared Monday, June 13, as public holiday.

This was made known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore.

Belgore stated that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who declared the holiday felicitated with Nigerians while urging them to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in its efforts on maintaining security of lives and properties and making the country a united and prosperous one.

“As we mark another Democracy Day in the history of our dear country, let us reflect on the efforts of our founding fathers and ensure that Nigeria remains one united, secured, peaceful and an indivisible entity, noting that no development can take place in an acrimonious environment,” the minister said.

He also called on Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect on the efforts and sacrifices the country’s patriots have made towards the enthronement of democratic governance before and after independence.

According to Aregbesola, governments at all levels and Nigerians in general should resist any form of agitation that threatens the unity of the country.

“With the challenges we face in Nigeria today, I see an opportunity for us not to break up or break down, but to break open; open up to ourselves in truth so that we may appreciate each other, understand each other, honour each other and live together in peace and prosperity,” he stated.

While reflecting on the spate of insecurity in the country, Aregbesola encouraged Nigerians to use the Nigeria Internal Security and Public Safety Alert System (N-Alert) Mobile App recently designed and launched as part of efforts to solve security challenges and other disasters in the country.

According to him, no matter what the country is going through, “There will surely be light at the end of the tunnel.”

