Nigerian Police To Deploy Over 17,000 Personnel For Ekiti Governorship Election

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday announced that it plans to deploy 17,374 personnel for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

The gubernatorial election is billed to hold in the next 10 days.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, made the announcement after a Security Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the IGP who also commented on the insecurity rate of insecurity in the country said that security agencies were still making efforts to rescue the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted in March 28 by terrorists.

According to Daily Post, the IGP said that security agents were being careful not to swoop on the hideouts of the terrorists because of the implications of hurting the victims.

Also speaking on the Prelate of the Methodist Church who was abducted in Abia State but released after paying N100million ransom, the IGP said that the police had not made any arrest but noted that efforts were on to arrest the kidnappers.