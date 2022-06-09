Nigerian Police To Deploy Over 17,000 Personnel For Ekiti Governorship Election

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, made the announcement after a Security Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday announced that it plans to deploy 17,374 personnel for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election.

The gubernatorial election is billed to hold in the next 10 days.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, made the announcement after a Security Council Meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the IGP who also commented on the insecurity rate of insecurity in the country said that security agencies were still making efforts to rescue the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers abducted in March 28 by terrorists.

According to Daily Post, the IGP said that security agents were being careful not to swoop on the hideouts of the terrorists because of the implications of hurting the victims.

Also speaking on the Prelate of the Methodist Church who was abducted in Abia State but released after paying N100million ransom, the IGP said that the police had not made any arrest but noted that efforts were on to arrest the kidnappers.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Nigerian Youths Corps, NYSC Member Accuses Policemen Of Harassment, Extortion Of N191,000
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Police Arrest District Head In Connection With Violent Conflict In Adamawa As Governor Imposes Curfew In Warring Communities
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Policemen Allegedly Extorts N400,000 From Media Influencer At Gunpoint In Rivers
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Rochas Okorocha For Allegedly Destroying Imo Government, Security Vehicles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
ACTIVISM Delta Police Vow To Take Action Against Take-It-Back Movement Activist, Aghogho, Debunk Child Trafficking, Banditry, Terrorism Allegations
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Police EXCLUSIVE: Inspector-General Of Police Special Squad Tortures Police Officer To Death In Ondo, Dumps Him Inside Car Boot
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police React To Alleged Attacks On South-East Traders In Lagos During Registration For Voter Cards
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ukraine Invasion: Two British Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatists For Fighting Against Russia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad