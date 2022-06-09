Peter Obi’s Presidential Candidacy Threatened As Ezenwafor Emerges Labour Party’s Factional Candidate

Jude Ezenwafor, a former Senior Special Assistant to the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano and former Chairman of the state chapter of the Labour Party, was on Wednesday declared the presidential candidate of a faction of the party, for the 2023 general elections.

Ezenwafor was declared unopposed at the party’s factional primary election held in Abuja, which was attended by the Acting Factional National Chairman, Calistus Okafor and other members of the faction.

A former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, was earlier declared the presidential candidate of another faction of the party led by Julius Abure last week.

Obi had recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ezenwafor, who also served under Obi for four months, in his acceptance speech, said, “I am on a rescue mission to free Nigeria from social, economic and political crises currently bedevilling it.

“Nigeria needs to be rescued and Labour is leading a revolutionary course; Labour party will win the general election.

“Our party is going to take over Nigeria and bring back the glory Nigeria needs. I have been in the corridors of government for the past 20 years. We are here on a rescue mission.”

Ezenwafor said he had learnt from two former governors in Anambra State.

Speaking on Peter Obi’s emergence as the presidential candidate of a faction of the party, Okafor noted that he was not against the former governor.

He described the doors of his faction of the party as always open.

“I am fighting for what is my right. I am not fighting my brother. Those who think I’m being used should have a rethink,” he said.



