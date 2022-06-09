Police Arrest District Head In Connection With Violent Conflict In Adamawa As Governor Imposes Curfew In Warring Communities

Four persons had been confirmed dead in a violent conflict between Lumguda community and the Hausa settlers in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

A district head has been arrested in connection with the violent conflict that claimed four lives in Adamawa State, SaharaReporters learnt.
 
On Monday, SaharaReporters reported that four persons had been confirmed dead in a violent conflict between Lumguda community and the Hausa settlers in the state.

The incident happened at Lafiya in the Lamurde Local Government Area as confirmed by the Lamurde Council Chairman, Bulus Daniel.
 
On Thursday, a source close to the traditional institution in the area told our correspondent that the district head of Lafiya, Dominic Minakaro, was picked up by the police at his residence in Lafiya-Lamurde.
 
The police have however denied arresting the district head, according to the spokesperson for the command, SP Suleiman Nguroje.
 
"I'm not aware of the arrest of the district head as claimed. In fact, as we speak, the governor with his entourage, on one hand, the police commissioner with his team, on the other hand, are currently in Lamurde addressing the warring parties," he said.
 
Also, to curtail the escalating violence, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a curfew on the two adjoining communities of Boshkiri in the Guyuk Local Government Area and Lafiya in the Lamurde Local Government Area.
 
The governor, in a strong-worded message, warned troublemakers to desist from testing his will; vowing to come hard on anyone caught inflaming the embers of conflict in the area.
 
In a statement by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, the governor said he was disturbed by the recurring communal clashes in the areas.
 
“Following renewed clashes in parts of 2 Local Government Areas of Lamurde and Guyuk in Southern Adamawa, the State Governor, Rt. Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has imposed a curfew on the towns of Lafiya and Boshikiri as well as the surrounding villages of Mumseri, Mere, Kupte and Zakawon with immediate effect.
 
“Governor Fintiri who is disturbed by the recurring communal clashes warned that “criminals are challenging the government’s resolve, and we are going to pursue them to the farthest end possible.
 
“We have exhausted all the means to arrest the situation in that area. It now requires a whole new approach because we have been left with no option,” the statement read.

