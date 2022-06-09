Roots TV Founder, Dumebi Kachikwu, Defeats Moghalu To Emerge As ADC Presidential Candidate

Moghalu lost the presidential primaries of the party in Abeokuta, Ogun State on Wednesday to the founder of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 09, 2022

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu lost his bid to win the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Party (ADC).

The former CBN deputy governor was the presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 elections.

Kachikwu had 977 votes, Moghalu had 589 while another aspirant, Chukwuka Monye came third with 339 votes, Peoples Gazette reports.

In his speech, Monye thanked Moghalu and “other credible aspirants for a spirited fight even though we didn’t make it”.

Mr Kachikwu is the younger brother of former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu.

Moghalu had promised to protect Nigeria if elected President in 2023.

“I will have the political will to secure our country. This means putting our security above all else: no security, no country. Political will is the willingness and ability to take tough decisions to secure Nigeria,” he had said. 


 

