Separatist Group, MASSOB, Declares War On South-East Delegates Paid In Dollars, Other Currencies To Vote Against Igbo Aspirants

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared war on South-East delegates to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress who collected money and betrayed their brothers.

MASSOB said their names have been compiled and they would be treated like biblical Judas Iscariot, adding that the money they collected to betray their land is cursed and the curses would remain with them and their families.

The pro-Biafra group stated this in a statement on Thursday, titled, "We Shall Deal With Political Trouble Makers In Igbo Land." The statement was signed by its National Director of Information, Comrade Samuel Edeson.

MASSOB also condemned what it described as a "sponsored hypocritical" move of one Mr Jude Ezenwafor who claimed to be a factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party to jeopardise the presidential aspiration of Peter Obi.

SaharaReporters had reported that Ezenwafor, who was a former Aide of Peter Obi, on Wednesday night emerged as a factional LP presidential candidate in a primary held in Abuja.

But MASSOB in the statement described Ezenwafor as a huge disappointment and betrayer of the future interest of Nigeria youths.

"He was paid and allowed himself to be used by Aso Rock cabals to create an artificial impression that Mr Peter Obi's Labour Party is factionalised," the statement said.

The separatist group advised Ezenwafor to withdraw immediately from the "shameful and sacrilegious acts and the mission he embarked on”. “We knew that APC and PDP are afraid of Mr Obi and his labour mantras on the populace. That is why they want to use 'efelefu' (nonentity) like Ezenwafor as a tool to frustrate Mr. Obi because they know that he has won the heart of the youths, women and good conscience citizens," it added.

They maintained that Mr Obi will definitely win the presidential election in 2023 irrespective of how people conspire against him.

The statement partly read, "This Ezenwafor must learn from his paymasters on stepping down for their kinsman whom they entrust their political interest. The governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Tambuwal stepped down for his brother Atiku Abubakar for him to win the PDP presidential ticket.

"The Yoruba aspirants in APC presidential election stepped down for their brother, Bola Tinubu for him to clinch the APC presidential ticket. Instead of Gov Dave Umahi to step down for his elder brother, Ogbonnaya Onu, he boasted, what did Umahi gain at the end of the congress?

"MASSOB advised Mr Ezenwafor to use his tongue and count his teeth because MASSOB and Ndigbo will treat him as a saboteur and betrayer of Igbo nation.

"MASSOB reminds all the PDP and APC delegates from south-east that went to Abuja, collected money and betrayed their brothers. Your names are on our list, what happened to Judas Iscariot in the bible will happen to you because the money you collected to betray your land is cursed and the curses remain with you.

"MASSOB congratulates the former governor of Abia state, Mr. Ogbonnaya Onu for his eloquent and gallant speech in defending the right of southeast Ndigbo are proud of you, even at the den of our enemies, Ogbonnaya Onu was not intimidated by their numbers or their alliance with other regions."