Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor

Vice President and a former presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has congratulated the elected presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President said that Tinubu's age-long efforts towards Nigerian democracy influenced his victory at the party's primary election.

He therefore urged party members to be united towards achieving a common goal at the 2023 general election.

Osinbajo said this in a statement titled, “VP Osinbajo congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory at APC Presidential Primary Election.”

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and flag bearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections

"I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our flag bearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.

“His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and flag bearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people," he added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu won the APC Presidential Primary elections with 1,271 votes to beat his major opponents, former minister and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi who polled 316 while Osinbajo, had 235 votes.