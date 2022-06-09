Tinubu’s Decades-long Experience Stands Him Out – Osinbajo Finally Concedes Defeat To Ex-Lagos Governor

The Vice President said that Tinubu's age-long efforts towards Nigerian democracy influenced his victory at the party's primary election.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 09, 2022

Vice President and a former presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has congratulated the elected presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu.

The Vice President said that Tinubu's age-long efforts towards Nigerian democracy influenced his victory at the party's primary election.

He therefore urged party members to be united towards achieving a common goal at the 2023 general election.

Osinbajo said this in a statement titled, “VP Osinbajo congratulates Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory at APC Presidential Primary Election.”

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory at our party primaries and his emergence as the Presidential Candidate and flag bearer of our great party, the APC for the forthcoming 2023 Presidential Elections

"I also congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari and all leaders of the APC for a successful Special Convention and Presidential Primary.

“For many decades, our flag bearer has shown passion, patriotism, courage and determination in the cause of nation-building. His sterling contributions to our democracy and its progress stand him out.

“His wealth of experience will certainly be critical in our party’s continued efforts to attain a more secure and prosperous Nigeria.

“To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and flag bearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.

“As true progressives, we must remain strong and united in pursuing our collective vision as a party toward building a country that can provide a decent life and livelihoods for all our people," he added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Tinubu won the APC Presidential Primary elections with 1,271 votes to beat his major opponents, former minister and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi who polled 316 while Osinbajo, had 235 votes.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics ADC Presidential Primary Result Disappointing But God Will Lead Me – Moghalu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Elections: Nigerian Petroleum Corporation, NNPC Denies Tweet Saying APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu Will Contest With Muslim Running Mate
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Angry Residents Storm Owo Monarch’s Palace Over Arrests Of Alleged Catholic Church Attackers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Group Calls On Anti-graft Agency, EFCC To Probe Governor Okowa’s Alleged $3million Bribe To PDP Leaders To Get Vice President’s Slot
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police React To Alleged Attacks On South-East Traders In Lagos During Registration For Voter Cards
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Niger Delta Group Knocks Buhari Over Failure To Constitute NDDC Board For Seven Years
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ukraine Invasion: Two British Soldiers Sentenced To Death By Separatists For Fighting Against Russia
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Lead Industrial Revolution, Give Nigerians 24-hour Electricity – Sowore Says After Winning Presidential Primary
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Terrorists Kill 23 Persons In Fresh Attack On Borno Community, Seven Others Missing
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Scandal Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Government's Claim Of ISWAP Behind Owo Church Killings Confirms South-West Under Siege — Yoruba Group, Ilana Omo Oodua
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 187 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, Lagos States
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Jonathan Still Bitter Over How SaharaReporters Exposed His Corrupt Regime, Congratulates Presidential Candidates Except Sowore Of AAC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad