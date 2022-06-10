2023: Ours Is Liberation Movement From Current System Of Corruption, Oppression – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Mobilises Nigerians

According to him, his presidency is different in philosophies, ideologies, character, convictions and principle from other candidates.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 10, 2022

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) party and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has asked Nigerians to vote for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Sowore said this on his Twitter page on Friday.

He tweeted, “For me this election season is distinct/unique because the candidates are uniquely different in philosophies, ideologies, character, convictions and principle! We are polar opposites! Ours is a liberation movement! 

“The system of corruption, oppression and incompetence that dehumanised our people was built by outright wickedness, nurtured by fear, complacency and/or complicity! Ask them where they stood throughout history.”

The human rights activist had on Thursday won the presidential ticket of the AAC.

Sowore was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held at Work and Connect Event Center in Abuja, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and attended by members of the party across the country.

The activist will be up against Bola Tinubu, APC standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and others in the 2023 elections.

 

Saharareporters, New York

