After Winning APC Presidential Ticket, Tinubu Visits One Of Election Losers, Osinbajo in Aso Villa

Tinubu, according to a report by Daily Post, met with Osinbajo at the VP’s residence within the Aso Villa in Abuja.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 10, 2022

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has paid a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Osinbajo had lost to Tinubu at the party’s presidential primaries and in a video clip, Tinubu appeared to snub the Vice President before the intervention of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, Tinubu in his speech after the election, informed his opponents that they had nothing to fear.

Before the election commenced, seven aspirants stepped down for Tinubu namely Senator Godswill Akpabio; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Kayode Fayemi; Abubakar Badaru; Dimeji Bankole; Senator Ajayi Boroffice and the only APC female presidential aspirant, Uju Ohanenye.

 

Meanwhile, Vice-President Osinbajo, who was said to have enjoyed a cordial political relationship with Tinubu refused to step down.

 

Many supporters of the former Lagos governor criticised Osinbajo for contesting the presidential ticket of the APC with his former boss.

 

Osinbajo served as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was the state governor. He had recently claimed he was instrumental in the appointment of Osinbajo as Vice President.

 

While there were speculations that the election could have strained the relationship between the two politicians, Tinubu, on Thursday visited the Vice President.

 

 

