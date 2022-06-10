Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests 47 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Imo, 'Recovers Several Cars, Phones, Laptops'

The commission said it made the arrest following actionable intelligence received on the suspects’ alleged internet fraud-related activities.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 10, 2022

The operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Enugu Zonal Command on Wednesday arrested 47 suspected internet fraudsters from different locations in Owerri, Imo State capital.

 

The agency disclosed this in a post on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

The arrested suspects include Emenalo Ugochukwu, Eric Chukwuemeka, Uzoma Zebulon Chidera, Ogbuefi Charles, James Joshua Ugochukwu, Nwagbo Junior, Oguike Ifeanyichukwu, Chika Chenya, Bright Iwueze,Chinwendu Okoh, Bright Iwu Chinecherem.

 

Others include Nkemakolam Ololoh, Iwuanyanwu Bright, Obi Ifeanyichukwu, Ikwumelu Chiemelie, Chidinma E. Epemandu, Obiajunwa Eustius, Duru Joseph, Nwaru Camillus, Nwaru JohnPaul, Victor Chinaza and Emmanuel Akuakolam.

Also arrested are Nkemjika Kelechi, Onuoha Franklin, Zion Elias, Chukwuemeka Nwaogu, Ikwumelu Ebuka, Nwaneri John, Ikwumelu Chibuike, Chinedu Success, Nwoke Michael Chinaza, Derrick Amaechi, Ndunaga Ifeanyi, Egeonu Tochi, Onwuzurike Leonard, Uwawuike Chijioke Macdonald, Omere Ifeanyi, Okereke Udoochukwu, Okeke Chukwudi, Ngoka Chukwuka, Obiajunwa Macdonald, Izuka Bierechi, Ajaps Chidera, Onyeze Kelechi, Boladele Awoluwapo, Fabian Ejebu and Ikeh Joseph.

 

EFCC stated that upon the arrest, it recovered several mobile phones, laptops, one Toyota Camry with registration number KUJ 316 BP, one Lexus ES350 with registration number MMA 885 AC, one Lexus IS250 with registration number ABC 821 GY, a Toyota Sienna with registration APP 427, one Lexus ES330 with registration number KWU 43 AA, one Lexus ES330 with registration number YAB 411 CD and one Toyota Avalon with registration number RLU 767 IV.

 

The commission said the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

 

 

Saharareporters, new York

