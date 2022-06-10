BREAKING: Nigerian High Court Sentences Killers Of Afenifere Leader, Fasoranti's Daughter To Death

The deceased is the daughter of Chief Reuben Fasoranti, the leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere. He turned 96 in May 2022.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 10, 2022

Three persons have been sentenced to death by the Ondo State High Court after they were found guilty of the murder of Funke Olakunrin.

 

She was attacked and killed by gunmen on July 12, 2019, between Kajola and Ore along Ondo-Ore Road in Ondo State.

 

On Friday, the presiding judge, Justice Williams Olamide sentenced the convicts: Awalu Abubakar, Muhammed Shehu and Adamu Adamu to death.

 

They were found guilty of the crimes of murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

 

After Olakunrin's death in 2019, the then Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, deployed the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Fimihan Adeoye, to find her killers.

 

After months of search, the police finally arrested the culprits through another operation, which saw to the arrest of Abubakar.

 

The arrest of Abubakar led to the arrest of two other members of the gang, Mohammed Shehu Usman and Lawal Mazaje in Benin, Edo State.

 

On April 8, 2020, the police conducted an identification parade at the Federal SARS Headquarters, Lagos, which led to the positive and physical identification of three of the suspects, Adamu Adamu, Lawal Mazaje and Mohammed Shehu Usman.

 

Investigations revealed that the operation that led to the killing of Olakunrin was carried out by eight fully armed kidnap/robbery suspects.

 

