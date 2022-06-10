Buhari Boringly Maintained Same, Non-Performing Ministers For Seven Years – Shehu Sani

Former Senator, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District in the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, has lambasted President Muhammadu Buhari for his poor performance and retention of “non-performing ministers, service chiefs and public office holders.”

Sani, who made the statement on Friday on his Facebook page, said that Buhari “boringly maintained” the ministers for seven years and found it difficult to replace or reshuffle his political appointees.

Shehu Sani

He wrote, “The President boringly maintained ministers for seven years. He found it difficult to replace or reshuffle his appointees.

“He extended the tenure of non-performing service chiefs and public officers who completed their terms.”

Sani said Buhari inherited, kept and reappointed a Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, adding that he could also not appoint Board members for many federal parastatals for seven years.

The former lawmaker noted that Buhari was also indecisive and “incoherent in choosing a successor and firmly standing by him.”

“The nation, the government and now the future slipped off his hands before his very eyes.”