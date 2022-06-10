Enugu Assembly Chief Whip, Eneh, Accused Of Perjury As Constituent Petitions Police

The Chief Whip of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh has been accused of committing perjury and giving false information on her marital status.

Eneh represents Awgu North constituency in the State House of Assembly.

One of her constituents, Me Kenechukwu Nweke, has through his lawyer, E. W. Oji, petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, accusing Eneh of committing perjury and providing false information in her nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, SaharaReporters gathered the trouble might be connected with the struggle for the PDP ticket for Awgu North Consistency in the State House of Assembly.

Eneh hails from Udi Local Government Area and was married to someone from Awgu but now divorced. Many stakeholders in the area have accused her of doing everything to represent the people of Awgu, even though he has divorced her husband who hails from there.

According to the stakeholders, she is no longer eligible based on her marital status.

Awgu people, it was gathered, had earlier sent a protest letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State under the aegis of Concerned PDP Stakeholders on May 14, 2022, titled “Alleged Case Of Perjury Against Jane Eneh (Aka. Jane Eneh) Chief Whip ENSHA”, but they were reportedly snubbed by the governor.

In the letter, they expressed concern about the recent discovery that Jane Eneh’s marriage had been officially dissolved by a court of law, adding that she still went ahead to use her marriage certificate, and purportedly submitted the same to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2019 election.

The case number is E/31D/2008, the petition said.

It was noted that the divorce was initiated by her husband who took the matter to court. Five reasons reported stated for filing for the divorce include domestic violence.

“We don’t want PDP to lose in our constituency (AWGU NORTH), other political parties are wishing that you make the mistake of returning Jane Eneh to commit the crime of Perjury twice,” the letter read in part.

They further noted that “her case of Perjury in the 2019 election is still ongoing and there are serious consequences”.

“We are also disappointed, instead of calming the situation, Eneh and her workers are busy insulting everyone, threatening people," it said.

One of the stakeholders who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said, “It is an unforgivable embarrassment to Awgu North People and PDP Enugu for the Governor Ugwuanyi to insist on the candidature of Hon. Jane Eneh irrespective of the court record against the legality of her representation and perjury already committed in the 2019 general elections.”

He vowed that if the governor insisted, then they would push for her removal in court.

Meanwhile, the petition to the police commissioner is titled, “A Case Of Perjury And False Information Against Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh (Nee Agu) (Chief Whip, Enugu State House of Assembly)", and dated May 19, 2022.

It read in part: “A Case Of Perjury And False Information Against Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh (Nee Agu) (Chief Whip, Enugu State House Of Assembly).

“I have been briefed and my legal services duly retained by Mr. Kenechukwu Nweke of No. 4 Rangers Avenue, Independence Layout, Enugu herein after referred to as my client, is a native of Owelli in Awgu North, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, and by the same conversant with the facts leading to this case.

“The suspect Hon. Jane Chinwendu Eneh is from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State and was once married to Chief Emmanuel U. Eneh of Agbudu, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“Jane Chinwendu Eneh had her marriage with Chief Emmanuel Eneh dissolved by the Enugu State High Court on the 4th day of January 2011.

“Copies of the Judgment, Order Nisi, and Order Absolute melting the marriage are herewith attached as Annexures A, B, and C. With the intent to deceive and falsify information and knowing full well that she was no longer married to Chief Emmanuel Eneh who was the Petitioner in the said divorce suit proceeded to contest and represent Awgu North constituency in the 2019 election.

“In doing so, she gave false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while pretending that the marriage between her and Chief Emmanuel U. Eneh was still subsisting."

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with Eneh were unsuccessful as she did not answer when SaharaReporters called her mobile line.

She also did not reply to a text message sent to her.

DOCUMENT: Enugu Assembly Chief Whip, Eneh, Accused of Perjury as Constituent Petitions Police by Sahara Reporters on Scribd