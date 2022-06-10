Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew In Two Local Governments

Ugwuanyi imposed restrictions on the operations of tricycle and commercial motorcycles in the same council areas.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 10, 2022

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Friday, imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on two Council Areas of the state between the hours of 6pm to 6am.

The affected local government areas are; Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi

SaharaReporters had reported that Ugwuanyi imposed restrictions on the operations of tricycle and commercial motorcycles in the same council areas.

The enforcement of the earlier order had begun and some arrest of violators had been made, according to sources.

However, the governor in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, said the dusk-to-dawn curfew takes effect from Friday, June 10.

According to the statement issued on Friday evening, the curfew was “Pursuant to Executive Order No. 3, 2022 and consequent upon security challenges in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas of Enugu State."

The statement added that Gov. Ugwuanyi imposed the curfew in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 215 (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor directed the Chairmen of the affected Council Areas as well as the Forest Guard and Neighbourhood Watch Officers in those affected areas to ensure strict compliance with the Order. 

Ugwuanyi also directed the Enugu State Commissioner of Police to take all lawful measures to enforce the order, “including arrest and prosecution of defaulters.”   

