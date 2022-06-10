Fish Out Perpetrators Of Owo Catholic Church Attack, Afenifere Tells Buhari, Security Agencies

Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere on Friday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo and bring them to justice.

SaharaReporters had reported that terrorists attacked murdered over 40 Catholic faithfuls during a Solemnity of the Holy Ghost Sunday at St Francis Catholic Church Owa-Iuwa, Owo in Ondo state.

There has been several condemnation of the unprovoked attack on the religious community.

The leadership of Afenifere paid a condolence visit to Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in his office at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital on Thursday where they called the nation's Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria to act.

Led by its national leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in company of other members including: the deputy national leader, Oba Oladapo Olaitan; former Governor of Ogun state, Chief Gbenga Daniel; Chief Olu Falae; Chief Tunji Alapinni; Chief Sola Ebiseni; Chief Korede Duyile among several others, Afenifere commiserated with the Governor, the Olowo of Owo, the Catholic Church and the people of the state over the incident.

Commending Governor Akeredolu for doing his best to secure not only the state but the South-West region, Adebanjo, said it could have been worse without the establishment of the Amotekun corps.

He described the Owo church attack as an unfortunate situation, calling on Governor Akeredolu to ensure the assailants do not go unpunished.

Afenifere described the assailants as terrorists who must be apprehended and made to face the consequences of the heinous crime.

The group also donated N1.5million to the church and victims of the attack.

In his response, Governor Akeredolu appreciated them for their condolence visit, noting that his administration would not back down on its Anti-open Grazing Law.

“What we have suffered is not just gruesome, for me it was like annihilation because these animals in human skin did not come to kidnap, because they picked nobody.”