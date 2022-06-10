I Have To Abide By Process That Produced Tinubu, Whether It Was Good Or Bad – Osinbajo Tells Supporters

On Friday, the VP spoke at length at the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that earlier backed him for the presidency.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 10, 2022

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said that he has to play a “true democrat” and abide by the process of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary that produced former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, as the winner, whether the process “was good or bad.”

Osinbajo, despite the initial hype of a Vice President, came third in the primary, managing only 235 votes out of over 2,000 delegates at the special convention in Abuja.

On Friday, the VP spoke at length at the campaign office of The Progressive Project (TPP), a coalition of support groups that earlier backed him for the presidency.

The VP was received by a large crowd at the TPP Office in Abuja, according to Daily Trust.

In his address to the crowd of supporters, the VP described the clamour for a new Nigeria as a movement.

He said, “We went to the convention, and the results showed us clearly that we lost, but it is only a battle, it is not the war. There are battles ahead, but we will win the war for a new Nigeria. I have no doubt in my mind that we will win that war for a new Nigeria.

“That is why our movement for a new Nigeria must remain strong and firm. And we will do everything to keep our movement strong and solid.”

“No matter what those results may be, we abide by them because there is only one process for democrats, whether that process is good or bad, there is only one, and we have gone through that process.

“And in that process, a winner has been adjudged, but that does not kill the dream of the great future. We will support our party; we will support the flagbearer of our party because we know that the other side is not even worth considering. So, we will support the flagbearer of our party, we will do everything we can.”

Thanking Nigerians at home and abroad, including the Osinbajo supporters’ groups, for the overwhelming support for his presidential bid, Osinbajo noted that “when we started this race, I never believed that we would have so many young men and women who would believe so passionately in the cause of a new Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Never Paid Tributes To Tinubu For Winning APC Presidential Ticket – Soyinka
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Boringly Maintained Same, Non-Performing Ministers For Seven Years – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ours Is Liberation Movement From Current System Of Corruption, Oppression – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Mobilises Nigerians
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Vice Presidential Candidate Should Be Christian From North – Christian Association, CAN Rejects Muslim/Muslim Ticket
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Names Of APC South-East Delegates Who Sold Their Votes To Be Compiled, Disgraced – South-East Association, ASETU
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu Laments Large Number Of Political Scammers, Jobbers In Nigeria After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abia State Medical Doctors Protest Kidnap Of Colleague, Threaten To Embark On Strike
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Enugu Governor, Ugwuanyi Imposes Dusk-to-dawn Curfew In Two Local Governments
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News My Ordeal At Côte d'Ivoire Border Was Painful — Nigerian Biker, Adeyanju Says After Riding From London To Lagos
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Our Intel Shows Helicopter Drops Food For Terrorists Who Killed Owo Church Members In Secret Camp – Gani Adams
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Fish Out Perpetrators Of Owo Catholic Church Attack, Afenifere Tells Buhari, Security Agencies
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency ISWAP Not Behind Owo Catholic Church Killings; They Would Have Claimed Responsibility – Governor Akeredolu Counters Nigerian Government
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I Never Paid Tributes To Tinubu For Winning APC Presidential Ticket – Soyinka
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Students, NANS Accuse Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Of ‘Mounting Roadblocks, Harassing Members’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Owo Catholic Church Members Yet To Be Arrested – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Boringly Maintained Same, Non-Performing Ministers For Seven Years – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Three Suspects In Court For Burning Woman To Death In Lagos Over Blasphemy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad