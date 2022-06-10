I Never Paid Tributes To Tinubu For Winning APC Presidential Ticket – Soyinka

Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has dismissed as lies, reports of purported tributes paid by him to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The playwright was reported to have eulogised the former governor of Lagos State and national leader of APC shortly after he emerged the presidential candidate of the APC on Wednesday.

But Soyinka denied the mischievous report titled, “Prof Wole Soyinka’s tribute to Sen Asiwaju Tinubu” saying it never occurred.

A statement by the elder statesman issued on Friday through his spokesman, Abiola Owoaje, dismissed the report, describing it as the handiwork of indolent identity thieves whose preoccupation was to deceive the general public with fake social media posts to gain prominence.

Soyinka stated that he did not operate or own social media accounts.

The statement further said, “The literary luminary reiterated his position on the 2023 elections and the issues surrounding it, noting that he has no business meddling in the struggle for power by political parties in the country.

“Soyinka enjoins the general public to be on alert to the antics of faceless cowards spreading falsehood, adding that they should not partake in the despicable action of the authors by spreading the cocktail of lies.”