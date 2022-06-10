Imposition Of Candidates On Nigerians By Elites Will Soon End– Sowore, AAC Presidential Candidate

Sowore stated this on his Twitter handle, noting that Nigerian elites were following in the footsteps of the traditional chiefs during the colonial era by selling Nigerians into slavery.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 10, 2022

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday said the imposition of political candidates on Nigeria by the elites will soon stop.

Sowore stated this on his Twitter handle, noting that Nigerian elites were following in the footsteps of the traditional chiefs during the colonial era by selling Nigerians into slavery.

Omoyele Sowore BBC

He tweeted, "Nigerian elites think they can always impose their candidates on Nigerians. They will soon be cured of this arrogance. Kings sold our people into slavery, and the political elites toed this line. NOW we've defined OUR path to FREEDOM! #SoworetoPresident #WeCantContinueLikeThis."

SaharaReporters on Thursday reported that Sowore had emerged as the presidential candidate of the AAC for the 2023 general election.

The activist secured the presidential ticket of the party at its national convention on Thursday in Abuja.

 

Before his emergence at the convention, Sowore announced his decision to step down as the AAC chairman.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: Ours Is Liberation Movement From Current System Of Corruption, Oppression – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Mobilises Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Boringly Maintained Same, Non-Performing Ministers For Seven Years – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Politics I Never Paid Tributes To Tinubu For Winning APC Presidential Ticket – Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Vice Presidential Candidate Should Be Christian From North – Christian Association, CAN Rejects Muslim/Muslim Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Names Of APC South-East Delegates Who Sold Their Votes To Be Compiled, Disgraced – South-East Association, ASETU
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu Laments Large Number Of Political Scammers, Jobbers In Nigeria After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Three Suspects In Court For Burning Woman To Death In Lagos Over Blasphemy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insurgency ISWAP Not Behind Owo Catholic Church Killings; They Would Have Claimed Responsibility – Governor Akeredolu Counters Nigerian Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ours Is Liberation Movement From Current System Of Corruption, Oppression – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Mobilises Nigerians
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari Boringly Maintained Same, Non-Performing Ministers For Seven Years – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Killers Of Owo Catholic Church Members Yet To Be Arrested – Nigerian Police
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
News Nigerian Students, NANS Accuse Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Of ‘Mounting Roadblocks, Harassing Members’
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
Politics I Never Paid Tributes To Tinubu For Winning APC Presidential Ticket – Soyinka
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Youths Corps, NYSC Makes COVID-19 Test Compulsory, To Release Call-up Letters On Sunday
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu’s Vice Presidential Candidate Should Be Christian From North – Christian Association, CAN Rejects Muslim/Muslim Ticket
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Names Of APC South-East Delegates Who Sold Their Votes To Be Compiled, Disgraced – South-East Association, ASETU
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Moghalu Laments Large Number Of Political Scammers, Jobbers In Nigeria After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad