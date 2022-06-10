Imposition Of Candidates On Nigerians By Elites Will Soon End– Sowore, AAC Presidential Candidate

Human rights activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday said the imposition of political candidates on Nigeria by the elites will soon stop.

Sowore stated this on his Twitter handle, noting that Nigerian elites were following in the footsteps of the traditional chiefs during the colonial era by selling Nigerians into slavery.

Omoyele Sowore

He tweeted, "Nigerian elites think they can always impose their candidates on Nigerians. They will soon be cured of this arrogance. Kings sold our people into slavery, and the political elites toed this line. NOW we've defined OUR path to FREEDOM! #SoworetoPresident #WeCantContinueLikeThis."

SaharaReporters on Thursday reported that Sowore had emerged as the presidential candidate of the AAC for the 2023 general election.

The activist secured the presidential ticket of the party at its national convention on Thursday in Abuja.

Before his emergence at the convention, Sowore announced his decision to step down as the AAC chairman.