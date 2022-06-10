Moghalu Laments Large Number Of Political Scammers, Jobbers In Nigeria After Losing ADC Presidential Ticket

Professor Kingsley Moghalu on Friday decried the high rate of scams and scammers in the Nigerian political space.

SaharaReporters had reported that Moghalu, who sought to contest the 2023 presidency on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) lost the ticket to Dumebi Kachikwu, who emerged victorious after beating him and others at the party’s primary held in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) contested for Nigeria’s President in 2019 on the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) but lost.

He later defected to the ADC, hoping to win its presidential ticket for the 2023 election but the hope was dashed on Wednesday night in Ogun State.

However, Moghalu who analysts believed is feeling despondent, took to his Twitter handle @MoghaluKingsley to lament the high level of scams and scammers in the nation's polity.

The tweet which was posted at 1:06 pm has attracted over 510 retweets, 71 quote tweets and 1,409 likes.

It reads: "Too many scams & scammers in Nigerian politics. Whether it is poverty, or a collapse of values, one is not sure. Not sure because some of the scammers are people who are not exactly begging for food, but have depraved mindsets that worship money. Is poverty then really the cause?"

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have reacted to his lamentation, advising him to join Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party to help Nigerian youths secure the country from political jobbers.Politikul Ments with Twitter handle @PolitikulM tweeted, "You are a man of integrity and a visionary, with everything I’ve heard about how ADC primaries went, please kindly defect from that kind of a political party IMMEDIATELY, because your effort will be frustrated no matter how you try."The youths appreciate and value your intellect, you should be on the side where you are appreciated."Another user with Twitter handle @Sky14o4 said, "If the system and orientation of Nigeria and Nigerians doesn't change. All sides will remain the same. We are simply comparing bad and worse."Maureen Chichi with Twitter handle @maureenEpid, said, "Poverty is the main cause... That's why those in power ensure the masses remain in poverty so that when they offer peanut, they forget about their future but focus on solving immediate need....like hunger..."Another user Chidozie Ojukwu with Twitter handle @AbdulPatrick10 tweeted: "Give Peter Obi full support if u truly mean well for us sir. I LOVE YOU SHA".