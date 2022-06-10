Nigeria Army Says Its Troops Killed Several Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, Recovered Vehicles, Arms

The Nigerian Army has said troops of the 115 Battalion on Thursday neutralised some members of the deadly Boko Haram/Islamic State West African Province terrorist group.

This was made known in a statement on the official Twitter account of the Nigerian Army on Friday.

According to the Army, the terrorists were neutralised after aggressive clearance operations at Lassa and Kelle villages in Borno State.

Gallant Troops of 115 Battalion neutralized several ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists during an aggressive clearance operation around Lassa & Kelle villages in Borno State on Thursday, 9 June 2022. Troops also recovered one gun truck, two civilian hilux vehicles, arms & ammunition. pic.twitter.com/oblcqoD05j — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) June 10, 2022

Items recovered from the militants include a gun truck, two civilian Hilux vehicles, arms and ammunition.

