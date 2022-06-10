Nigerian Man Narrates How Armed Robbers Stormed His House Inside Police Barracks In Ogun

His house is located in C. A. C, Oke Ihinrere Area Command, Balufon, Ogun State.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 10, 2022

A resident of Ogun State who simply identified himself as John has narrated how he was attacked in his house in police barracks on Wednesday night by three armed robbers.

John, a tenant at the police barracks, disclosed this via a series of tweets, explaining that three men armed with machetes came to his house to rob him of his belongings.

He said the assailants also threatened to kill him because he saw their faces.

He further alleged that this gave him the courage to attack them in self-defence, saying he brought down one of the robbers while the others escaped.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, John explained that he had handed the robber over to the police for further investigation into the armed robbery incident.

He, however, said he and his younger brother were injured by the robbers, adding that they were unable to steal anything in his house.

"I am still at the hospital receiving treatment, I am feeling a lot of pain in my head and hand, but overall, I am getting better.

"My brother was also injured a little bit," he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the state police command were unsuccessful. Calls and text messages sent to Ogun State Police PPRO, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi were not replied to at the time of filing this report.

 

 

