Probe Accuses Former U.S. President, Donald Trump Of Attempted Coup In 2021 Capitol Riot

An investigating panel has accused the former President of the United States, Donald Trump of an "attempted coup".

The Capitol building riot was described as a direct result of Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election result.

No fewer than 100 police officers were injured, while many were beaten and bloodied as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, charged into the Capitol.

At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.

According to ITV, the hearing showed previously unseen video clips of leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump, including a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the groups leading the siege.

The members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office, court documents revealed.

One rioter after another told the committee they came to the Capitol because Trump asked them to.

"President Trump summoned a violent mob," top Republican Senator Liz Cheney said.

"When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic," she added.

Trump's most inner circle including the former president's close circle of advisors and family members spoke with the panel.

In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from Bill Barr (Attorney General in the Trump administration) who testified he told the former president the claims of a rigged election were "bulls***".

Daughter Ivanka Trump testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud.

"I accepted what he said," she told the hearing - appearing to accept the election was not stolen.

Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also made an appearance. When asked about the White House lawyers threatening to resign over what was happening in the administration, he scoffed they were "whining."

However, one of the more shocking moments of the hearing was when the panel's vice-chair, Rep Liz Cheney, read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged for refusing to block the election results,

Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he "deserves it."

There was an audible gasp in the hearing room at this moment.

Capitol Police officers described 'carnage' and 'chaos'

The panel also heard from US Capitol officers who tried and failed to keep the mob out on January 6 before backup arrived hours later.

Caroline Edwards told the panel that she slipped in other people's blood as rioters pushed past her into the building. She suffered brain injuries in the melee.

"It was carnage. It was chaos," she said.

The hearings may not change Americans' views on the Capitol attack, but the investigation is intended to stand as its public record.

It also comes at a politically important time, ahead of the autumn midterm elections and just as Trump considers another attempt at the presidency.

Reacting to the investigation, President Joe Biden said many viewers were "going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred."

Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew - even declaring on social media that January 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country."

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: "All. Old. News."

More than 800 people have been arrested and charged by Justice Department for the violence of that day.