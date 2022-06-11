2023 Presidency: South-East Governors Are Real Igbo Enemies, Not Party Delegates – Ohanaeze Youths

According to a statement signed by the President-General of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the governors traded off the people’s pride and destiny.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 11, 2022

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said the South-East Governors should be blamed for the woeful outing of presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction in the recently conducted presidential primaries of the two leading political parties.
According to a statement signed by the President-General of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the governors traded off the people’s pride and destiny.


He was reacting to threats by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other groups that a war had been declared on South-East delegates to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress for collecting money and betraying their brothers.
However, Nnabuike asked MASSOB to focus their anger on the governors and not the delegates.
“It is wrong for anyone to say the delegates should be punished. Nobody should touch any of the delegates to the PDP and the APC national conventions,” he said.
“The real enemies of Ndigbo are the governors who ordered the delegates to vote for non-Igbos. It is a show of shame that the South-East governors could not muster votes to at least show the rest of the country that we are serious with the demand for a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.
“Instead, they traded off our pride with their selfish interest. They have by this singular act shown themselves to be the real enemies of Ndigbo. We, therefore, call on the MASSOB and ASETU to direct their anger towards the governors, who must tell us what happened to Igbo votes during the conventions. Any attempt to attack the delegates is an exercise in futility and would be resisted.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Education Nigerian Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Distances Self From Crowdfunding By Radio Host, Ahmed Isah Over Prolonged Strike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Strike Imo State Radio Station, Abduct Popular On-Air Personality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Persons Shot In Segun Oni’s Campaign Convoy In Ekiti By Suspected Ruling APC Thugs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News US, UK Express Concern Over Possible Interference In Nigeria's Presidential Election Results
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Distances Self From Crowdfunding By Radio Host, Ahmed Isah Over Prolonged Strike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 50 Motorcyclists, Others In Enforcement Of Ban In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Why Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Visited Our Head Office In Lagos – NOVA Bank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Strike Imo State Radio Station, Abduct Popular On-Air Personality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Persons Shot In Segun Oni’s Campaign Convoy In Ekiti By Suspected Ruling APC Thugs
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Protest In Nigerian Hospital, UNTH As Relatives Of Patient Brutalise Doctor On Duty
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News How Popular Nigerian Pastors ‘Milked’ My Mother With Promise To Heal Her From Cancer – Dora Akunyili's Son
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Cancels Democracy Day Celebration To Mourn Owo Catholic Church Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Has Abandoned Duties As Crimes Increases, Now Acts As Tinubu’s Campaign Manager – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad