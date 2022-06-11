2023 Presidency: South-East Governors Are Real Igbo Enemies, Not Party Delegates – Ohanaeze Youths

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has said the South-East Governors should be blamed for the woeful outing of presidential aspirants of Igbo extraction in the recently conducted presidential primaries of the two leading political parties.

According to a statement signed by the President-General of the group, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the governors traded off the people’s pride and destiny.



He was reacting to threats by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and other groups that a war had been declared on South-East delegates to the presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress for collecting money and betraying their brothers.

However, Nnabuike asked MASSOB to focus their anger on the governors and not the delegates.

“It is wrong for anyone to say the delegates should be punished. Nobody should touch any of the delegates to the PDP and the APC national conventions,” he said.

“The real enemies of Ndigbo are the governors who ordered the delegates to vote for non-Igbos. It is a show of shame that the South-East governors could not muster votes to at least show the rest of the country that we are serious with the demand for a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction.

“Instead, they traded off our pride with their selfish interest. They have by this singular act shown themselves to be the real enemies of Ndigbo. We, therefore, call on the MASSOB and ASETU to direct their anger towards the governors, who must tell us what happened to Igbo votes during the conventions. Any attempt to attack the delegates is an exercise in futility and would be resisted.”