BREAKING: Two Persons Shot In Segun Oni’s Campaign Convoy In Ekiti By Suspected Ruling APC Thugs

Thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday opened fire on the convoy of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 Ekiti governorship poll, Chief Segun Oni, injuring two of his supporters.

The incident happened while Oni was on a royal visit to the palace of Onitaji of Itaji-Ekiti.



The hoodlums were said to have attacked the former governor’s convoy with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons.

Luck however ran out on one of the attackers, who was wearing a campaign T-shirt of the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji as he fell from the vehicle conveying them and he was immediately apprehended.

Upon interrogation, he identified himself as Christopher, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ise garage, Ado Ekiti.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, he said they were sent by a popular APC chieftain in Ekiti State, Mr Mentilo.