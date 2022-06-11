BREAKING: Two Persons Shot In Segun Oni’s Campaign Convoy In Ekiti By Suspected Ruling APC Thugs

The incident happened while Oni was on a royal visit to the palace of Onitaji of Itaji-Ekiti.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 11, 2022

Thugs suspected to be members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday opened fire on the convoy of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 Ekiti governorship poll, Chief Segun Oni, injuring two of his supporters.
The incident happened while Oni was on a royal visit to the palace of Onitaji of Itaji-Ekiti.


The hoodlums were said to have attacked the former governor’s convoy with guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons.
Luck however ran out on one of the attackers, who was wearing a campaign T-shirt of the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji as he fell from the vehicle conveying them and he was immediately apprehended.
Upon interrogation, he identified himself as Christopher, the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Ise garage, Ado Ekiti.
In a video seen by SaharaReporters, he said they were sent by a popular APC chieftain in Ekiti State, Mr Mentilo.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Strike Imo State Radio Station, Abduct Popular On-Air Personality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Ebonyi, Cart Away Rifles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Education Banditry: Katsina Deploys Dogs To Secure Boarding Schools
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Chief Imam, One Villager In Zamfara
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Ogun Receives Report On Farmers-Herders’ Crisis, Says Many Livelihoods Destroyed
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Distances Self From Crowdfunding By Radio Host, Ahmed Isah Over Prolonged Strike
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 50 Motorcyclists, Others In Enforcement Of Ban In Lagos
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Why Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Visited Our Head Office In Lagos – NOVA Bank
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Strike Imo State Radio Station, Abduct Popular On-Air Personality
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Protest In Nigerian Hospital, UNTH As Relatives Of Patient Brutalise Doctor On Duty
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: South-East Governors Are Real Igbo Enemies, Not Party Delegates – Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News How Popular Nigerian Pastors ‘Milked’ My Mother With Promise To Heal Her From Cancer – Dora Akunyili's Son
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Cancels Democracy Day Celebration To Mourn Owo Catholic Church Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Has Abandoned Duties As Crimes Increases, Now Acts As Tinubu’s Campaign Manager – Adegboruwa
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad