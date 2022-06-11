Caution Your Hoodlums In Lagos State Harassing South-Easterners – Opposition Party, PDP Warns Tinubu, APC Over Disruption Of Voters’ Registration

by saharareporters, new york Jun 11, 2022

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the use of thugs to intimidate residents of Lagos State especially the people of South-East from collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) to enable them vote in the 2023 general elections.
The party described as disturbing the dastardly action allegedly instigated by the presidential candidate and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, adding that it was part of the desperate design to use violence to sabotage free, fair and credible elections in 2023.


The PDP said the APC had realised that Lagosians and Nigerians had rejected its Presidential candidate, Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls.
A statement by the party on Saturday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Debo Ologunagba, said that the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu had been in morbid fear of the soaring popularity of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, hence the attempt to stop Nigerians from obtaining their PVCs to vote in the elections; "an action that portend serious threat and danger to our democratic process."

The statement partly read, "Is it not an irony that the party of the government of the day that pretends to have the support of the people and professes continuity is busy chasing away prospective voters?
"The APC is already suffering from Pre-Election Fever Syndrome in trepidation that it cannot win in a free, fair, credible and transparent process where Nigerians are allowed to freely express their will.
"It is particularly disturbing that this pattern is a resurgence of previous attempt in 2019 where APC leaders harassed Nigerians, especially the people of the South-East and threatened to throw them into the Lagoon should they vote for any other party other than the APC.
"It will also be recalled that similar act of violence was unleashed on Nigerians in the Isolo axis of Lagos in the 2019 general elections, where the APC, upon discovering that it had been rejected at the polls, openly sponsored and unleashed terror on innocent citizens and destroyed all votes cast.

"The APC has again become chaotic and desperate because Nigerians have recognised it as what it is; a Special Purpose Vehicle which was hurriedly put together to defraud the nation."

PDP however, reminded Tinubu and the APC to know that they could not surmount the determination of Nigerians who are "now rallying on the platform of the PDP to use these 2023 general elections to take back their country from the stranglehold and misrule of the corrupt, incompetent, inhumane and rudderless APC.
"Our party cautions Asiwaju and the APC to thread carefully and rein in their thugs, hoodlums and terrorists as they will be firmly resisted by Nigerians."

saharareporters, new york

