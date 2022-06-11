Governor Akeredolu Cancels Democracy Day Celebration To Mourn Owo Catholic Church Members

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has cancelled this year’s Democracy Day celebration in the state.

Akeredolu said the cancellation was in honour of those who lost their lives during terrorist attack on worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-Iuwa, Owo, during Pentecost Sunday celebration.



The governor took to his Twitter handle @RotimiAkeredolu on Saturday to announce the cancellation of democracy day celebration in the day.

He tweeted, "In honour of the victims of the terror attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, the Ondo State Government has canceled this year’s June 12 celebration.

“The cancellation is to enable the people of Ondo State mourn their loved ones who lost their lives in the horrific attack."





The state government had on Wednesday given a new casualty figure from the terrorists’ attack on worshippers at the church.The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Banji Ajaka, in a statement said as of Tuesday midnight, said the number of victims was 127 while 40 had been confirmed dead.The Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade, had earlier said the church recorded 38 deaths.“The situation report as at 12 midnight, on Tuesday 7/6/22 at St. Louis Hospital, Owo, 39 people were involved and 13 deaths (confirmed). At the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, a total number of persons involved is 84 and number of corpses in the FMC mortuary is 25; female, 17, and eight males,” Ajaka said in a statement.SaharaReporters had reported that the Federal Government had in confusion of who might behind the attack, on Thursday, said it was orchestrated by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) without evidence.The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the assertions, said the imprint of ISWAP was found on the scene of the attack, and vowed that the assailants will be brought to justice.