Gunmen Kill Abducted APGA Party Youths Leader, Alaehobi In Anambra

Gunmen have reportedly killed Mr Emeka Alaehobi, the youths leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, after his abduction.

SaharaReporters gathered that Alaehobi was first kidnapped from his home in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday by the assailants.

File Photo

His family was waiting to receive call from his abductors to negotiate for ransom but never heard from the kidnappers until his remains were found on Saturday morning in a neighbouring town, Utuh.

A reliable source from his community, told SaharaReporters that his assailants might be the same group that have been terrorizing the state.

According to the source, “He is Hon Emeka Alaehobi, Nnewi South APGA local government youth leader. He was kidnapped two days ago by unknown gunmen.

“This morning his remains were found dumped at Utuh Junction.”

The Anambra State Police command spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed that a corpse was discovered in the area on Saturday, but he said he was unable to ascertain the identity of the corpse.

He said, “When our operatives got to the scene, the corpse had been removed by some persons, we are yet to identify, and we have also ascertained that the corpse is that of the youths leader.”