Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu Has Abandoned Duties As Crimes Increases, Now Acts As Tinubu’s Campaign Manager – Adegboruwa

by saharareporters, new york Jun 11, 2022

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and human rights lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has stated that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has abandoned his official duties in pursuit of the presidential campaign of a former governor, Bola Tinubu.
Adegboruwa in a statement on Saturday said the Lagos state governor now acts as Tinubu’s “unofficial campaign manager, media strategist and personal anchorman.


He also noted that the governor had hardly been in office since the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, joined the race.
He lamented that since the governor declared the ban on “Okada,” he had not been on the ground to monitor the daily crisis occasioned by the declaration.
“But the Governor has not been in his seat to address issues related to this. Crime has been on the increase in Lagos lately.”
Adegboruwa warned that state resourced would be involved in campaign activities, while most government officials would abandon their responsibilities for political and business interests due to Sanwo-Olu’s absence.
Adegboruwa also noted that the rainy season in Lagos was always a bitter experience for Lagosians, causing flooding, heavy traffic and casualties but the governor had not been in office to address the emerging situation.
He therefore warned of more grave consequences attendant upon the governor’s “abdication” of his functions in pursuit of Tinubu’s political ambition and advised Sanwo-Olu to return to Lagos assume his constitutional responsibilities of functional governance.
“His Excellency was not elected as Campaign Manager of politicians but as an administrator”, his statement added.

 
saharareporters, new york

