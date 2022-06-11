Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Considers Extension Of Voters’ Registration

The commission's Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the indications in a tweet on the official twitter handle of the commission @inecnigeria.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 11, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the body is considering extending the continuous voters’ registration exercise.

The commission's Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the indications in a tweet on the official twitter handle of the commission @inecnigeria.

The tweet read, “We have heard your requests loud & clear. You will soon hear from us on extension of CVR registration. Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.” Prof. Mahmood Yakubu#YouthVoteCountNG @YIAGA @EUinNigeria

He further tweeted "Voter Registration: No Eligible Nigerian Will Be Left Out, Says INEC Chairman"

SaharaReporters had reported earlier that INEC agreed to deploy more machines to the South-East, Kano and Lagos states to contain the upsurge of registrants.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics 2023: SERAP Asks Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others To Publish Assets, Probe 'Missing N11Trillion Meant For Power Supply'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections Buhari Promises Nigerians Free, Fair, Transparent Elections In 2023 In MKO Abiola’s Honour
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics We Have Great Hope In Sowore Leading Nigeria – Islamic Group, MURIC Congratulates AAC Presidential Candidate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Chieftain Asks Stella Oduah To Emulate Kemi Adeosun, Withdraw From 2023 Senatorial Race Over NYSC Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police React To Video Alleging Armed Men Sneaked Into Lagos, Hid In Buhari Estate
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Police Escorts Attached To Nigerian Grammy Award Winner, Burna Boy Shoot Married Man For Complaining After Singer Made Pass At Wife
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Anambra Governor, Soludo Orders Demolition Of Any House Used For Kidnapping
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ondo Church Massacre: South-West Business Community Laments Worsening Insecurity, Says Businesses Are Suffering
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: SERAP Asks Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, Others To Publish Assets, Probe 'Missing N11Trillion Meant For Power Supply'
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News June 12: Buhari’s Full Democracy Day Speech
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections Buhari Promises Nigerians Free, Fair, Transparent Elections In 2023 In MKO Abiola’s Honour
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Why Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Visited Our Head Office In Lagos – NOVA Bank
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
TRIBUTE A Week Without Imam Shuaib Agaka By Yushau A. Shuaib
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Terrorists Free 11 Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers After Over Two Months
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Electoral Body, INEC Should Extend Voters Registration, Probe Alleged Corruption Among Personnel – Yiaga Africa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad