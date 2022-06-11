Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Considers Extension Of Voters’ Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the body is considering extending the continuous voters’ registration exercise.

The commission's Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, gave the indications in a tweet on the official twitter handle of the commission @inecnigeria.

The tweet read, “We have heard your requests loud & clear. You will soon hear from us on extension of CVR registration. Please assure me that you will register, pick your PVCs and Vote. I also assure you that your vote will count.” Prof. Mahmood Yakubu#YouthVoteCountNG @YIAGA @EUinNigeria

SaharaReporters had reported earlier that INEC agreed to deploy more machines to the South-East, Kano and Lagos states to contain the upsurge of registrants.