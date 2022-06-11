Nigerian Police Arrest 50 Motorcyclists, Others In Enforcement Of Ban In Lagos

The Lagos State command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of 50 criminal suspects in the Ikorodu area of the state as it continues to enforce the ban on commercial motorcycles.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Lagos government restricted commercial motorcycles popularly known as “okada” from operating on highways and in six local government areas.



The affected council areas are; Apapa, Eti Osa, Ikeja, Lagos Island, Surulere, and Lagos Mainland.



Briefing journalists on Saturday, the command's spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the operatives of the command who were performing their lawful duties were attacked in Ikorodu, on Friday night.

Hundeyin said the operatives were fought by hoodlums and riders who tried to stop them from carrying out raid in the area after receiving reports about motorcyclists operates at night.



“We reviewed our strategy and stormed Ikorodu last night (existing ban on all highways).



“The riders and hoodlums attacked the police. We activated our standby backup. 50 arrested, 14 motorcycles impounded,” he said.

The command's spokesman said that the seized bikes would be crushed as the next action.