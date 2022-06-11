Nigerian Police React To Video Alleging Armed Men Sneaked Into Lagos, Hid In Buhari Estate

The Nigeria Police Force has said a viral video on the social media, claiming that a Housing Estate located in Badagry area of Lagos State has armed men sent to kill residents of the state, is false.

A statement the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, issued on Saturday, said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, directed the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Commissioner of Police in charge of Lagos State, CP Abiodun Alabi, to commence discrete investigation into the video, and arrest the originator as the “alarmist’s act is punishable under the law.”

Police IG Usman Baba

In the statement titled, “Buhari Estate is Our Property, Occupied by Police Officers, Family, Not Armed Men", the Force described the maker of the video as unpatriotic.

The police force said it was saddened that the maker of the video, who seemed educated and ought to know the dangers of disinformation, hurriedly and maliciously created and circulated the piece of falsehood, with a clear intent to cause unnecessary and avoidable panic.

The statement partly read, “The Nigeria Police Force wishes to state categorically that the Muhammadu Buhari Estate situated at Agemowo, Badagry, Lagos State, is the property of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multipurpose Society and by extension, the Nigeria Police Force.

“The estate is occupied by police officers, who purchased the property under the Police Cooperative Scheme, and their families, and not armed men as speculated in a viral video where a mischievous alarmist alleged that the estate has been invaded and dominated by armed men, in an attempt to launch an attack on Nigerians resident in Lagos State."

The Force however, advised Nigerians especially Lagos State residents to discountenance the video as the claims were totally false and frivolous.

“The Nigeria Police Force urges the general public on the importance of carrying out due diligence before churning out narratives with sentimental colourations to prevent causing disaffection in light of the multi-ethnic nature of the nation."