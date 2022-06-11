Owo Catholic Church Massacre Was Message To South-West And We’ve Got It – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, has declared that the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-Iuwa, Owo, Ondo State was targeted at the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, for showing leadership in liberation of his people.

Soyinka added that the attack was message to the entire people of South-West Nigeria and they had got it.



SaharaReporters had reported that gunmen believed to be terrorists invaded St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-Iuwa during Holy Mass Solemnity of Pentecost otherwise known as the “Holy Ghost Sunday” and massacred worshippers including women and children.

No fewer than 40 persons have confirmed dead while over 60 others were injured.

However, the renowned playwright who paid a condolence visit to the state governor on Friday said the attack was not an accident but a premeditated act to send a message to the people of the South-West.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Soyinka said, “He (the governor) was targeted and there is no question about that. It was not an accident and it passed a message to the rest of us. That is why I’m here. I want the governor to know that we have received the message.

“We understand it and we came to sympathise with him that he was selected as a medium of that message."

Responding, Akeredolu thanked Soyinka for the visit, saying that the state would remain hugely indebted to him.



“It is a cause that he has dedicated his life to and I thank God for his life. The state wants to appreciate you for finding the time to come at this hour of grief. This is like a dagger drawn at our heart and it is an assault on the psyche of those of us in the South-West.

“I believe they think they can create some fears in us but they made a mistake as the attack will make us more fierce in our condemnation of their actions."