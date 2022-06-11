PDP Chieftain Asks Stella Oduah To Emulate Kemi Adeosun, Withdraw From 2023 Senatorial Race Over NYSC Certificate Scandal

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Casmir I. Ajulu, has called on Senator Stella Oduah to withdraw from the 2023 senatorial race following the certificate forgery allegation against her.

Ajulu, who is a founding member and convener of PDP in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State asked Oduah to emulate former Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Adeosun resigned in 2018 after the allegation that she tendered a forged National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate as part of her credentials.

SaharaReporters had reported that the lawmaker representing Anambra North Senatorial zone did not complete her National Youth Service.

The Director-General of the NYSC had said though Oduah was mobilised for the national service in 1982/83 and deployed to Lagos State, she absconded after the orientation and never completed the service.

In a statement obtained by SaharaReporters, Ajulu said all relevant documents of the Senator would be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the PDP together with an affidavit verifying the facts contained therein for necessary action.

He said, “By a letter dated 25th May 2022, the Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders wrote my office and brought to my attention, a letter from the Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) referenced - NYSC/DHQ/PPRU/783/VOL.III of 24th May 2022 whereby the Director General affirmed in paragraph 4(i) that “Stella Adaeze Oduah was mobilized for National Service in 1982/83 Service Year and deployed to Lagos State. After the Orientation Course, she absconded and never completed the National Service. The consequence of this is that she is not qualified for the issuance of the Certificate of National Service”.

“In order to ascertain the veracity of the said letter from the NYSC, I brought an official application to the Director General NYSC, pursuant to Section 2 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for a Certified True Copy (CTC) of the letter issued to the Concerned Anambra North PDP Stakeholders.

“On payment of necessary fees, the Director General NYSC issued my office the CTC of the letter for official and record purposes.

“The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) had by a letter referenced - NECA/SELA/H4 of 11th January 2017 addressed to Senator Princess Stella A. Oduah claimed that she carried out her NYSC primary assignment with NECA in 1982 contrary to the position of the Director General NYSC that Stella Adaeze Oduah was mobilised for National Service in 1982/83 Service Year and deployed to Lagos State and after the Orientation Course, she absconded and never completed the National Service.

“Sen. Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah had in her affidavit of fact sworn to at the High Court Registry Onitsha on 23rd day of October 2014 averred that sometime in 2010 while in transit from Akili Ozizor in Ogbaru Local Government Area to Abuja, discovered that some of her personal belongings were missing including her original National Youth Service Corps Certificate issued in 1983. The facts deposed are contrary to the position of the Director General of the NYSC.

“Sen. Princess Stella A. Oduah went further to obtain a Police Extract on 27th October 2014 from the office of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), the Nigeria Police Ogbaru Division Atani, Anambra State, to the effect that she lost her documents including her original National Youth Service Corps Certificate issued in 1983. The facts deposed are contrary to the position of the Director General of the NYSC.

“From the afore-stated facts, it is not in doubt that Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah committed fraud by claiming that she completed her service year and was issued with NYSC discharge Certificate. She also committed perjury by deposing affidavit to the effect that she lost her original NYSC discharge Certificate.

“By the extant provision of the law, she is estopped from occupying any public office having not participated or obtained exemption letter from the NYSC and having deposed affidavit to the effect that she graduated from a foreign higher Institution with B.Sc. (Business Administration).

“In the circumstance, it is most honourable for Sen. Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah to emulate the former Minister of Finance, Adeosun and bow out of the 2023 Senatorial race on account of the Certified True Copy of the letter emanating from the Director General, NYSC to the effect that she was mobilised for National Service in 1982/83 Service Year, deployed to Lagos State and after the orientation course, she absconded and never completed the National Service and was not issued Certificate of National Service; and also on account of fraud and perjury.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all relevant documents will be forwarded to the National Working Committee together with an affidavit verifying the facts contained therein for necessary action. I will be compelled to take further necessary action known to law if need be. Finally, I most respectfully urge Anambra State PDP Stakeholders to remain united in the face of the challenges. I will remain resolute in the fight against corruption, injustice and nepotism. We must call a Spade a Spade.”