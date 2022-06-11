Terrorists Free 11 Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers After Over Two Months

About 11 abducted passengers of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna AK9 train picked on March 28 by terrorists have reportedly been released after over two months in captivity.

Alhaji Tukur Mamu, the negotiator and media consultant to controversial cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who confirmed this, said the 11 victims were released on Saturday.

According to PUNCH, one of the relatives of the abducted train victims, Dr. Abdulfatai Jimoh, said they had yet to receive an official communication on the release of the 11 victims.

SaharaReporters had reported that terrorists attacked Abuja-Kaduna bound AK9 train, killed nine and abducted 61 passengers. The terrorists had threatened to commence the killing of the victims should the government fail to meet their demands.

Parts of the demands were the unconditional release of their detained children held in an orphanage home in Adamawa State under strict supervision of the Nigerian Army as well as the release of their detained comrade at arms.

In the latest edition of Kaduna-based newspaper, Desert Herald, the negotiator confirmed that contrary to “earlier commitment to release all the women in their custody, a total number of 11 victims were released on Saturday 11th June, 2022. They include six females and five males.”

The victims released by the bandits include Jessy John, Amina Ba’aba Mohammed (Gamba), Rashida Yusuf Busari, Hannah Ajewole and Amina Jibril, Najib Mohammed Daiharu, Gaius Gambo, Hassan Aliyu, Peace A. Boy and Danjuma Sa’idu.

Those released have been flown to Abuja on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari for medical evaluation and treatment before the decision to reunite them with their families.

The paper quoted an insider who noted that the male victims were released on health grounds as part of the request made by the negotiating team while “the women who are among the vulnerable are part of the agreement reached with the abductors.”

Mamu, who is the publisher of the paper said, “We have succeeded in building confidence now. We will do everything to sustain it in the interest of the innocent victims that are still in captivity.

“It’s a painful and frustrating process but it must be done if we are to secure the precious lives of the remaining victims. The good news is that our collective efforts have succeeded in securing the release of 11 of the victims so far. With the continued support of the FG, all the remaining victims will be released soon Insha Allah.”