Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others

Gunmen suspected to be terrorists have killed a student of the Government Science School, Kuru, Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 8pm on Friday with other students sustaining gunshot injuries.



Kuru hosts the prestigious National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) which attracts members of the Nigerian political class and foreign nationals as well.

The details of the incident are still sketchy as it’s unclear where the attack occurred.

While some residents said it happened inside the school, others said the gunmen stormed a petrol station opposite the institution where the students had gone to charge their phones because of the power outage, shooting sporadically.

“They just attacked Science school, Kuru? God abeg!! God please ooooooooo. It happened around 7-8pm yesterday at Government Science School, Kuru, Plateau State. And we wanna give the government another chance. After another 4years we might have been dead,” a resident said.

However, DSP Alabo Alfred, spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command in a statement said the incident occurred along Mararaban Jama’a, Riyom Road and not inside the school.

He added that the police were after the terrorists who carried out the attack.

The statement read, “The Command wishes to set the records straight that on 10/06/2022 at about 2000hrs, information was received at our end that some unknown hoodlums were firing along Mararaban Jama’a, Riyom road not Science School Kuru Jos as it is reported by cross section of the media.

"Upon receipt of the report, a high powered team of policemen and other security agencies responded swiftly and mobilised to the scene of the incident but on reaching the scene, the gunmen had fled leaving behind one person dead and three others injured. The injured persons were conveyed immediately to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile the Police are still on the trail of the fleeing suspects.

“The State Commissioner of Police, Bartholomew N. Onyeka, advised members of the public to go about their lawful business as normalcy had already been restored in the area, assuring that his men are on ground to contain any further disruption of peace.”