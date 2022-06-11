US To Lift COVID-19 Test Requirement For International Travellers

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the requirement would end on Sunday morning, AP News reports.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 11, 2022

The United States government has said it will no longer require international travellers to have a proof of a negative Covid-19 test before entering the country.
The health agency said it will continue to monitor state of the pandemic and will reassess the need for a testing requirement if the situation changes.
“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19. We have made lifesaving vaccines and treatments widely available and these tools are working to prevent serious illness and death, and are effective against the prevalent variants circulating in the US and around the world,” said U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.
Airline and tourism groups have been pressing the administration for months to eliminate the testing requirement, saying it discourages people from booking international trips because they could be stranded overseas if they contract the virus on their trip.

 
