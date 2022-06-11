We Have Great Hope In Sowore Leading Nigeria – Islamic Group, MURIC Congratulates AAC Presidential Candidate

Islamic organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, has congratulated human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore, for winning the presidential ticket of the African Action Congress (AAC).

This was disclosed in a statement circulated to the media by the director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola on Saturday.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

Akintola also hailed the activist on his victory in the court case over intra-party squabbles.

Last week, the Court of Appeal in Abuja affirmed Sowore as the substantive chairman of the AAC.

On Thursday, the human rights activist won the presidential ticket of the AAC.

Sowore was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held at Work and Connect Event Center in Abuja, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and attended by members of the party across the country.

The activist will be up against Bola Tinubu, APC standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and others in the 2023 elections.

Reacting, MURIC said, “At this juncture, permit us, once again, to felicitate with the new flag bearers of other political parties who emerged winners in the last two or three days, particularly the indefatigable young activist, Omoyele Sowore, a good friend of MURIC.

“We also congratulate him on his victory in the court case over intra-party squabbles. Sowore is a frontline activist. He is consistent.

“We have great hope in him leading this country whenever the opportunity arises.”