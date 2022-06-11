You’ll Be Handed Historical Disgrace In 2023 – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Knocks Governor El-Rufai, Ruling APC

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has scolded the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his political party, the All Progressives Congress, warning that they will be handed a historical disgrace during the 2023 general elections.

Sowore was reacting to a Channels TV interview on Friday where El-Rufai claimed that the ACC candidate would not get more than 30,000 votes.



“We know Atiku Abubakar, we have defeated him before, we know his network and capabilities and we are going to prepare and win by the grace of God; should we underestimate him? No and as regards other party, I think this is likely going to be a two-horse race. NNPP, I’m sure Kwankwaso is likely to galvanise some of our votes in Kano and maybe Jigawa and part of Katsina.

“Peter Obi is going to galvanise PDP votes in the South-East but we will prevail in the end because we have the largest footprint. The other people you’re showing me on the screen are either here nor there. My brother, Sowore, good luck to him, maybe he will get 30,000 votes and so on. But the votes is a major race between APC and PDP,” the governor had boasted.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed Saturday, February 25, 2023 for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Reacting, Sowore tweeted, “@elrufai: I watched a @channelstv interview where you stated that I’ll only manage to win 30k votes! Let’s remind you that when you were in @OfficialPDPNig you’d arrogantly mock your current masters in the @OfficialAPCNg. You’re about to be handed a historical disgrace on 2023.

"There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is...not being talked about”- Oscar Wilde! Glad you recognise that a tsunami is headed your way! #takeitback #WeCantContinueLikeThis #SoworeForPresident.”

The human rights activist had on Thursday won the presidential ticket of the AAC.

Sowore was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held at Work and Connect Event Center in Abuja, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and attended by members of the party across the country.

The activist will be up against Bola Tinubu, APC standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and others in the 2023 elections.