You’ll Be Handed Historical Disgrace In 2023 – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Knocks Governor El-Rufai, Ruling APC

Sowore was reacting to a Channels TV interview on Friday where El-Rufai claimed that the ACC candidate would not get more than 30,000 votes.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 11, 2022

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has scolded the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his political party, the All Progressives Congress, warning that they will be handed a historical disgrace during the 2023 general elections.
Sowore was reacting to a Channels TV interview on Friday where El-Rufai claimed that the ACC candidate would not get more than 30,000 votes.


“We know Atiku Abubakar, we have defeated him before, we know his network and capabilities and we are going to prepare and win by the grace of God; should we underestimate him? No and as regards other party, I think this is likely going to be a two-horse race. NNPP, I’m sure Kwankwaso is likely to galvanise some of our votes in Kano and maybe Jigawa and part of Katsina.
“Peter Obi is going to galvanise PDP votes in the South-East but we will prevail in the end because we have the largest footprint. The other people you’re showing me on the screen are either here nor there. My brother, Sowore, good luck to him, maybe he will get 30,000 votes and so on.  But the votes is a major race between APC and PDP,” the governor had boasted.
The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed Saturday, February 25, 2023 for the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
Reacting, Sowore tweeted, “@elrufai: I watched a @channelstv interview where you stated that I’ll only manage to win 30k votes! Let’s remind you that when you were in @OfficialPDPNig you’d arrogantly mock your current masters in the @OfficialAPCNg. You’re about to be handed a historical disgrace on 2023.
"There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is...not being talked about”- Oscar Wilde! Glad you recognise that a tsunami is headed your way! #takeitback #WeCantContinueLikeThis #SoworeForPresident.”
The human rights activist had on Thursday won the presidential ticket of the AAC.
Sowore was declared the winner unopposed at the party’s national convention held at Work and Connect Event Center in Abuja, which was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and attended by members of the party across the country.
The activist will be up against Bola Tinubu, APC standard-bearer, Atiku Abubakar, PDP presidential candidate; Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, and others in the 2023 elections.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Promised To ‘Anoint’ Presidential Aspirant But Declined When We Took Tinubu, Four Other Names To Him – Governor El-Rufai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nothing Wrong In Building Transportation University In Daura –Amaechi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics 'No Reasonable Government Will Have Pantami As Minister'— Wike Knocks Buhari's Administration
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#NigeriaDecides Defamation of Character: Asiwaju Tinubu Threatens To Sue AIT For N20 Billion
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Politics 'You Raised The Bar Of Governance' — GEJ Mourns Yar'Adua Eight Years After Death
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Storms NOVA Bank To Arrest Financial Institution’s Chairman, Oduoza, Managing Director, Ude Over Alleged Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest 50 Motorcyclists, Others In Enforcement Of Ban In Lagos
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Why Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Visited Our Head Office In Lagos – NOVA Bank
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Nigerian Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Distances Self From Crowdfunding By Radio Host, Ahmed Isah Over Prolonged Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Strike Imo State Radio Station, Abduct Popular On-Air Personality
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Persons Shot In Segun Oni’s Campaign Convoy In Ekiti By Suspected Ruling APC Thugs
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Protest In Nigerian Hospital, UNTH As Relatives Of Patient Brutalise Doctor On Duty
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: South-East Governors Are Real Igbo Enemies, Not Party Delegates – Ohanaeze Youths
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How Popular Nigerian Pastors ‘Milked’ My Mother With Promise To Heal Her From Cancer – Dora Akunyili's Son
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom PDP Governorship Candidate, Umo Eno Dragged To Court Over Alleged Age Falsification, Certificate Scandal
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Governor Akeredolu Cancels Democracy Day Celebration To Mourn Owo Catholic Church Members
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Kill Plateau Secondary School Student, Injure Others
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad