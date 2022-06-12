‘Don't Leave Nigeria For Those Messing Things Up,’ Obasanjo Tells Youths To Seize Power Now

Obasanjo gave the advice when he distributed 85 tricycles to youths, drawn from across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of the activities to mark his 85th birthday celebration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 12, 2022

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged Nigerian youths to seize power now instead of abandoning the country to those messing things up.

 

Olusegun Obasanjo

The former President said youths should contribute towards addressing the numerous challenges confronting the nation.

 

Tagged, ‘OBJ @85 Free Keke Programme’, the former President, enjoined the youths to shun the famous cliché that, “Youths are the leaders of tomorrow."

According to Obasanjo, now is the time for youths, so they must take advantage of the available opportunities to make their lives better.

 

He said if the youths flee Nigeria and leave the country in the hands of people messing it up, there will nothing for the younger generation tomorrow.

He said, “The first thing we want to prove is that there are opportunities galore in this country. Yes, things are not what they should be but you as youths, individually and collectively, must make up your mind. Make contributions in order to make things the way they should be.

 

“If you leave things to those who are messing it up for you and who are saying you are the leaders of tomorrow, you will never have that tomorrow. Today is your day.”

 

“Then the third point is; yes, sometimes you may get people who would help you and at times, you may not even get who would help you. You must remember God has given you innate ability to be what He wants you to be and if you make up your mind on what you want to be, God will help you and He will provide those people who would help you to reach the sky which should be your limit,” Obasanjo added.

