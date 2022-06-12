Despite Hosting Dinner Party Hours After Massacre Of Nigerians In Ondo Church, Buhari Claims He Lives Daily In Grief, Worry Over Insecurity

Buhari disclosed this on Sunday during his nationwide broadcast to mark 2022 Democracy Day.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 12, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday says he is living daily with grief and worry for the victims of terrorist attacks in Nigeria.
The President noted that Nigeria can only be safe if the government and the people can work together to prevent crime.
According to him, the government is working hard to contain and address security challenges in the country.
“On this special day, I want us all to put all victims of terrorist activities in our thoughts and prayers,” he said.
“I am living daily with the grief and worry for all those victims and prisoners of terrorism and kidnapping. I and the security agencies are doing all we can to free those unfortunate countrymen and countrywomen safely.
“For those who have lost their lives, we will continue to seek justice for their families against the perpetrators.
“For those currently in captivity, we will not stop until they are freed, and their kidnappers are brought to justice. If we all unite, we will be victorious against these agents of terror and destruction.”
Hours after gunmen attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State, killing at least 40 worshippers and injuring several people, Buhari hosted a dinner party for members of the ruling All Progressives Congress national caucus.
The dinner which was held at the State House Banquet Hall on Sunday, June 4, took place hours after the terrorist attack. Viral photographs from the dinner show Buhari and his guests laughing, heavily contrasting the mood of the nation that had just seen videos of carnage in a church.
APC chieftains at the dinner include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Odigie-Oyegun; the party’s secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, and some Governors.
 

